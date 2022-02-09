Smartphone Lifespan: How Long Android Phones From Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme And Others Will Last ‘Officially’

When it comes to smartphones, software and security updates is one crucial aspect. This is because your smartphone contains all important personal data including banking information, photos, location and more. While you may buy a smartphone with IP68 rating and touch body thinking that your new phone will last you around three to four years, what you should actually be looking at is how many years of software update will your new phone get.

In fact, security updates are more important and this is what keeps your phone safe. Even if your smartphone is in a good condition after three years but it doesn’t get software updates then it is very risky to use such a device as it may get hacked.

Despite the build quality, specs, camera or the so-called “smoothness" of a smartphone, the availability of latest software is one key aspect that decides the lifespan of your new phone. This is where big brands like Samsung, Apple, Google and others differ from the rest of the smartphone brands.

If a company is promising software updates for a certain period of time then it simply means that your phone is expected to officially last at least for the said period of time.

Now, it is important to note here that not all smartphones from popular brands may have these life spans. The maximum number of software and feature updates are mostly limited to high-end or highly popular options from all these brands, but security updates usually come to all smartphones from all brands. So, while buying a new phone pay attention to software and Android security update lifecycle as there is no point in having a phone with an awesome camera that attracts all the latest malware.

With that in mind, we have come up with this article, which will tell you how many years of software and security updates do smartphones from all popular Android brands get:

SAMSUNG TO OFFER 5 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Currently, Samsung smartphones get up to three years of Android updates with four years of security updates. However, a report earlier this week said that Samsung may announce that its flagship smartphones starting with Galaxy S21 series from last year, may get up to four years of Android updates, along with five years of security patches. This, if true, will make Samsung phones the longest-lasting Android smartphones in the whole market, including Google’s own Pixel smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to launch today evening with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

GOOGLE PIXEL OFFERS 5 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Till Samsung announces the rumoured change in the Android life cycle of its smartphones, the Google Pixel smartphones have the longest update cycle. Google Pixel smartphones get three years of Android updates and get Android security patches for about 5 years. This makes the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL the most recently out-dated smartphones in the Pixel lineup.

ONEPLUS OFFERS 4 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

OnePlus also last year said that its smartphones will get up to three years of Android updates, with up to four years of security updates. OnePlus smartphones since the OnePlus 7 series will be getting new software updates for three years and security patches for up to four years.

XIAOMI OFFERS 4 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Like OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones also get up to three years of Android updates. The smartphones get Android security updates for up to four years consecutively, making them as long-lived as smartphones from competitor OnePlus.

OPPO OFFERS 4 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Like its sister company OnePlus, Oppo smartphones also get three years of software updates with security patches for four years.

VIVO OFFERS 3 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Vivo smartphones also get up to three versions of Android software update, but the smartphones from the brand only get security updates for three years.

REALME OFFERS 3 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Realme smartphones have one of the shortest life spans ‘officially’, among the other top brands, when it comes to Android smartphones. The smartphones only get two Android updates after the pre-installed one, and get three years of security updates.

IQOO OFFERS 3 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

The Vivo sub-brand does not get as many software updates as smartphones from its parent company. iQoo smartphones also get two years of features and software updates, and get security updates for three years constantly.

MOTOROLA OFFERS 3 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

While Motorola uses a version of Android that is closest to stock Android, it still gets up to two years of software and features updates with three years of security updates.

MICROMAX OFFERS 3 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Like Motorola, the homegrown brand Micromax also uses a close to stock Android version of Google’s software. But like Motorola itself, the software updates only last for up to two years and the smartphones from Micromax keep getting security patches for up to three years.

NOKIA OFFERS UP TO 3 YEARS OF ANDROID SECURITY UPDATES

Nokia parent HMD Global last year announced that Nokia smartphones in the X-series, which is the most premium series in the Nokia lineup will get up to 3 years of OS updates, the G-series of smartphones, which is a mid-range offering will get two years of OS updates, and the budget C-series will get Android updates as per industry standards. In terms of security updates, the X-series and G-series smartphones will get up to 3 years of constant Android security patches, while the C-series will get 2 years of quarterly security updates.

