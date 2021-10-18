Smartphone Market Shrank By 6% in Q3 2021, Samsung Remains Leader With 23% Share: Report

Samsung shipped the most number of smartphones in the third quarter of this year, according to a repoort by Canalys. The South Korean giant had a 23 percent market share during Q3 2021, despite the complete smartphone market seeing a 6 percent decline in Q3 2021 as compared to last year. Apple saw the second-highest shipments with a 15 percent market share. Xiaomi came third with a 14 percent market share, followed by Vivo and Oppo, both of which enjoyed a 10 percent market share each.

The Canalys report said that he ongoing chip shortage is the reason for the smartphone market shrinking by 6 percent. “In Q3 2021, global smartphone shipments fell 6 percent, as vendors struggled to meet demand for devices amid component shortages," the report said. Canalys principal analyst Ben Stanton said that “the chipset famine has truly arrived." The analyst said that the manufacturers are increasing the prices to disincentivize buying, in an attempt to close the gap between the demand and supply. “But despite this, shortages will not ease until well into 2022," Stanton said.

Samsung’s 23 percent market share remained constant with the company’s performance last year. Apple, on the other hand saw a 3 percent rise as it had a 15 percent market share as against the 12 percent from last year. Xiaomi’s 14 percent market share also remained same as last year, and Vivo and Oppo saw a 1 percent rise each with 10 percent this year as against the 9 percent market share last year (each).

