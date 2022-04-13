Snapchat Brings Dynamic Stories So That You Don’t Miss Anything: Here’s What It Means

Snapchat is bringing a new version of Stories for its users in multiple countries called the Dynamic Stories. The platform wants to keep the users hooked to the app, so it has decided to give all the news, updates on the Snapchat Discover feed itself.

However, Snapchat is keeping the channels extremely closed, so that only verified and vetted media publishers can post their content. “Snapchat does not offer an unmoderated open newsfeed, where unvetted individuals or publishers can broadcast false and misleading information to a large audience," the company said in its release.

Stories is extremely popular among the youth in different parts of the world, who have relied on Snapchat for their social media needs. And now, Snapchat is giving them further information, updated in real-time, directly from the publisher’s RSS feed.

Snapchat isn’t bringing Dynamic Stories to everyone right away. It is currently testing the new RSS feed option in countries like India, France, the UK and the UK. But in the coming months, Snapchat Dynamic Stories will be coming to more regions. For users in India, Snapchat has localised the Dynamic Stories, by offering it in English, Hindi and Marathi for now, with more expected to be added later.

Dynamic Stories will have news updates that are already available on the internet, so the platform isn’t going to become your go-to news hub anytime soon. Snapchat has tied up with media publishers as its partners for Dynamic Stories, and in India the list has brands like GQ India, Times Now, Vogue India, and Pinkvilla among others.

While those in the US get the Snapchat Dynamic Stories feed with content from Bloomberg, ESPN, New York Post, The Washington Post and Vice among others.

News feeds have been a core part of social media apps, with Facebook offering a wide array of content to its users over the years.

Snapchat is targeting a different audience with its new avatar of Stories, which may or may not work for the platform.

