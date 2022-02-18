Snapchat Finally Lets Users Change Their Username: Here's How It Works

Popular social media app Snapchat will let users change their usernames with a new update.

According to The Verge, Snapchat will start letting users change their usernames in an update that should arrive globally on February 23. The feature will be available on both iOS and Android.

One would be able to change username by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner, then tap the gear icon, choose “Username" and select “Change username". Only username will be changed; contacts, memories, and other account details will stay as they were.

A user would only be able to change their username once per year. Also, one won’t be able to choose a username that any Snapchat user has used in the past.

Snapchat is also planning to start showing ads on stories, which will help creators earn money. It is being tested with a small group of creators in the US and will allow people to earn money from mid-roll ads that appear in the middle of Snapchat Stories.

While only a limited number of people can get in on the act now, Snapchat will roll the feature out to everyone in the coming months.

Snapchat has added various ways for creators to monetize their presence on the app. Snapchat users already see ads in between friends’ Stories and on the Discover section.

