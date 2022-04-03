Snapchat Now Letting You Share YouTube Videos Directly: Here’s How It Works

Snapchat users can now share YouTube videos directly from the app, without having to copy-and-paste links to make it work. Snapchat is allowing this feature on both the Android and iOS apps for users.

Snapchat is extremely popular among millennials but its integration with YouTube has been limited. Now people can just hit the share button on the YouTube app for any video and share it straight to Snapchat in form of Snapchat Story or a single Snap using the Snapchat Camera interface.

Also Read: Smartphone Launches In April: Mobiles From Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo And More Launching In India In April

Advertisement

Over here, users can add different Snapchat filters to show their creativity on the platform for the videos shared by their friends or contacts.

How To Share YouTube Videos With Snapchat Mobile App For Android And iOS

Sharing YouTube videos with Snapchat is just a few steps away, follow the ones given below to make it work for you on your smartphone.

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your phone, choose a video to share

Step 2: Scroll down the video, click on Share and select the Snapchat icon

Step 3: Snapchat camera interface opens with the YouTube video as a sticker

Step 4: Add effects and filters to the shared YouTube video

Step 5: After editing the video tap on the camera button

Step 6: Video is saved as a Snap on Snapchat

Advertisement

Also Read: Android Phones Could Soon Lose The SIM Card Slot For Good: All Details

The latest YouTube-Snapchat integration will mean more people can sign up for Snapchat, with millions already on the platform, especially in India where Snapchat has evolved as a social media medium for the youth, thanks to localised filters and content.

YouTube is consumed by billions across the globe, and offering its content through Snapchat is a smart move, which encourages more people to try the platform.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

And see if it’s any different from the other social media apps that we have for smartphones these days.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.