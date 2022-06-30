Snapchat Plus Paid Version Is Here: How Much It Costs And What It Offers

Snapchat is the latest social media platform to enter the world of subscription with its new Snapchat Plus service in the market. The company has been touting its feature for a while, and now it is finally available for those who want to access exclusive features and also get access to new options before anyone else.

Most social media companies have looked at other money sources for their businesses, and subscription is yet another medium through which these companies want to see if a revenue source is viable, at least in the long run. Telegram and Twitter are the other social media platforms to enter the paid model space in recent times, and more are expected to join the ranks in the near future.

So what is Snapchat Plus, how is it different from the regular free service and how much does it cost. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Snapchat paid subscription.

What is Snapchat Plus

Snapchat Plus is a paid version of Snapchat but with additional benefits for the users. Snapchat is catering to the so-called power users with its new service for which people will have to pay a monthly subscription fee and get access to some exclusive features that the regular users on Snapchat will not get. Snap is not looking at its new paid version as a major source of revenue for now but is hopeful the trend changes in the future.

How Much Does Snapchat Plus Cost?

Snap has announced that the Snapchat Plus subscription fee will be $3.99 (Rs 314 approx) per month.

What Features Do Snapchat Plus Subscribers Get

Just because Snapchat Plus is a paid service, doesn’t mean you will stop seeing ads. That’s right, Snap will continue to serve ads for all its users, after all, it is their biggest source of income. Now in terms of what benefits you get for the money paid are:

- You can change the style of the app’s icon

- Access to pre-released features before other users

- You can see who rewatched your Snapchat Story

- Pin one friend to the top of chat history as a BFF

Which Countries Will Get Snapchat Plus

Snap is currently focused on its top markets with the Snapchat Plus service, which includes the US, Canada, UK, France, New Zealand, Australia and Saudi Arabia among others. The list doesn’t include India for now, but it is possible in the second phase the country will be added to the paid tier of Snapchat.

