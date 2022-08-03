Sneakerheads, Philips Has Launched A One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Cleaner In India To Make Shoe Care Easier

Home appliances brand Philips has launched a new product, which will cater to the rising number of sneakerheads in the country. Tapping into the boom that the sneaker culture is seeing in India, Philips has launched a new sneaker cleaner named GCA1000/60 that comes as a first-of-its-kind offering from the brand.

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 has been launched at a price of Rs 2,595 in India and comes with a two-year warranty. The product is available for sale exclusively on the Philips Domestic Appliances e-store www.domesticappliances.philips.co.in.

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 rotates at 500 RPM, and comes with IPX5 waterproof rating. The device has a 6V efficient 4 X AA battery with an 80-minute run time. The sneaker cleaner weighs 0.35 kg and is cordless which enables you to carry it around easily. The cleaner automates the rubbing and scrubbing part of cleaning sneakers, and comes with three different brushes.

The Soft Brush is for multipurpose use, ideal for mesh and canvas, the hard brush for thorough cleaning of tough surfaces like textured rubber or shoe soles and the Soft Sponge for delicate materials like PVC, leather, and suede. It also has a water-resistant head that ensure the device remains safe.

“With the increasing popularity of sneaker enthusiasts and the sneakerhead community in India, there is a growing need for solutions that help the consumers easily maintain the life cycle of their shoes, which they consider as collectables. With the new Sneaker Cleaner, Philips Domestic Appliances has introduced a portable device that makes cleaning your sneakers a seamless, hassle-free, and affordable experience. So, no more spending extra on dry cleaning your shoes, or keeping your sneakers wrapped up due to the fear of dust and wrinkles. The Philips Sneaker Cleaner GCA1000/60 comes with effective bristles and a water-resistant head to give your sneakers a spotless new look, all at a touch of a button," the company said in a release.

