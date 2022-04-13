Software Engineer From Kolhapur Wins ‘Apple Award’ For This Photo He Shot On iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has announced the winners of the ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’ that took place earlier this year. The photography competition was meant for showcasing macro photography skills of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users.

A curated panel of international judges selected 10 winning photos, which will be featured on apple.com, on Apple’s Instagram (@apple), and on billboards in select cities around the world, including the hometowns of the winners. The top 10 winners are from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US.

One of the winners of the Macro Challenge, Prajwal Chougule, from India, is a Software Engineer based in Kolhapur, a city in Western India. Speaking about his winning photograph, Prajwal said, “I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks, with my iPhone 13 Pro. The “golden hour" brings the best out of nature and is a photographer’s delight. Dew drops on a spiders web caught my attention and I was fascinated how the dry spider silk formed a necklace, on which the dew glisten like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature’s canvas."

Among the jury, there were two Indian-origin photographers from India- Anand Varma, a National Geographic Explorer, and award-winning photographer Apeksha Maker, who is also the co-founder of commercial photography firm The House of Pixels in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Verma is based in the US.

Commenting on the winning image by Prajwal, Apeksha said, “This image is so perfect that it looks like an illustration. The well-arranged dew drops on the spiderweb are captured with great detail. It’s something that most people would miss around them. There is some sort of harmony in the drops; at first glance the viewer could be deceived on what the subject is. The iPhone does a fantastic job at focusing on such a fine detail, with close to almost no definitive background."

The other winning photos include snowflakes on a dog’s hair, a cavernous hibiscus flower, and a strawberry engulfed in tiny soda water bubbles.

“We invited the world to share their best macro shots, and our ten winning photographers captured images that make even the smallest details seem epic — like dew drops on a spider’s web, snowflakes on a dog’s fur, and sea glass dazzling in the daylight — all encouraging us to slow down to take in the wonder around us. We’re excited we can bring this powerful type of photography to even more people with iPhone 13 Pro, and are inspired by the images our users can create, no matter their skill level," said Kaiann Drance, vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Apple.

