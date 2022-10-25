Solar Eclipse 2022: How To Capture The Phenomenon In Stunning Detail

With every Solar Eclipse, there is an opportunity to capture unique looking images of the awe-inspiring phenomenon. For budding photographers, content creators, and photographers interested in space and the universe, capturing a Solar Eclipse comes with a set of challenges that is unique to the phenomenon.

Today, on October 25, 2022, the last Solar Eclipse of the year will take place. To capture it, be it on your smartphone or camera, there are a set of guidelines and tips that you can keep in mind.

Follow these tips to capture the solar eclipse in the best possible way:

Safeguard Yourself And Your Camera Equipment First

Remember your parents asking you to avoid going out while a Solar Eclipse in taking place? Well, turns out, they were right considering the UV rays during a solar eclipse can harm your eyes and skin, ergo, ensure that your wear polarized sunglasses, sunscreen and if possible, cover yourself fully.

Just like your eyes, the camera sensor of your phone and DSLR/Mirrorless camera can also be damaged while capturing a Solar Eclipse. So, ensure that you are using a UV filter on your lens as the bare minimum. You can make a DIY UV protector using your sunglasses. Just hold the glasses in front of your smartphone lens and shoot away.

Switch To Telephoto Lens

Now that safety is out of the way, let’s talk about the technicalities involved in creating good photos. Have you noticed that far-away objects like the Sun and the Moon appear abysmally small in photos captured using your primary smartphone camera lens or a wide-angle professional camera lens?

To capture objects like the Sun in good detail, switch to the telephoto lens to achieve that “compressed" look for your photos. Simply put, using a telephoto lens will make the Sun look bigger in your photos - Something that you desire while capturing something like a Solar Eclipse.

Capture in RAW

Nowadays, not only can smartphones and professional cameras capture in RAW but they also maintain enough dynamic range to work with, in post. Using RAW, you can enhance your images further by adjusting the highlights and shadows according to your liking.

Plus, when capturing a Solar Eclipse, preserving the highlight data is important as the Moon slowly comes in between the Earth and Sun. Using RAW, you can make sure the highlights don’t get blown out.

Use a Tripod and Remote Shutter

Using a tripod will ensure that you can adjust your framing with ease. Not only will a tripod eliminate any shakes but will also ensure that your phone/camera stays in in the desired position.

You may also use a remote shutter with your camera but if you don’t have one handy, for something like the iPhones, you can use your Apple Watch as the viewfinder and shutter button. Various selfie sticks also offer remote shutters. The idea is to get rid of any unwanted camera shake that might creep in while you are pressing the shutter button. Additionally, you can also set up in-built timers to click photos.

Bring The Exposure Down

Usually, it is recommended that you expose your photos just right. Not over or underexposed. But for something like a Solar Eclipse, it may become a necessity to underexpose your image to bring out details. By underexposing, you can achieve a silhouette, just like our cover image.

Combined with a telephoto lens, you can achieve some very interesting looking results.

