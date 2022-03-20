Some Apple iPhone Users Are Facing Battery Drainage Problem After iOS 15.4 Update

Some Apple iPhone 13 series users are seemingly facing battery issues following the iOS 15.4 OS update. The system update, which started rolling out last week, introduced a host of changes including the ‘unlock iPhone with a face mask’ feature. Some users on social media platforms claim that their iPhone 13 models are showing unusual signs of battery drainage after the system update. In one case, an iPhone 13 Pro Max user claims that the smartphone barely lasts for a day. The iPhone 13 Pro Max carries a large 4,352mAh battery unit that could easily last for an entire day.

Another user (@IronicBadger) said, “iOS 15.4 has mad battery drain. I’d say my battery life today is half what it was last week. Shocking!". iPhone 13 user (u/Sid_ace12) on Reddit said that smartphone charging gets “extremely slow after 80 percent".

Advertisement

He added, “Prior to this update it was working fine with optimized battery charging enabled". A user (u/m4chei) claimed that the smartphone’s standby time has also been reduced after the update. It remains unclear whether other iPhone models are affected by the update. One iPhone 11 user (@lamaks_3) also noted the standby time became “really bad". Readers must note the scale of the iPhone 13 battery problem remains unclear, and Apple is yet to address this issue.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Advertisement

As mentioned, iOS 15.4 introduced a host of updates and users can now unlock iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Earlier, users were required to remove the face mask to unlock the smartphone. Sadly, the feature only works on iPhone 12 and above, and old iPhones are not getting this tool. It remains absent from iPhone X and iPhone 11 smartphones that support Face ID and do not include a fingerprint scanner. Following the update, many iPhone users questioned Apple’s decision to include this feature now - when many countries are getting rid of the face mask mandate amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.