Sony Believes That Smartphone Cameras Will Overpower DSLR Cameras By 2024, Here’s Why

Smartphone cameras are going to deliver better quality than digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras in the next three years. This enterprising claim has been made by Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions during a business briefing recently.

Smartphone camera quality has gone up with the advancement in sensor technology, something that Sony knows quite well. But it has been hard to see anyone forecast that cameras on mobile devices will surpass DSLR cameras, that too in the next few years.

Sony also had proof to justify its claims and says the still image quality will be the first to see the drastic change. As given in this report, Shimizu claims such a quality improvement will be made possible thanks to the combination of sensors, larger apertures and more importantly the use of computational photography.

We’ve already seen the capability of advanced AI features with the Google Pixel smartphones, and Sony seems to be angling towards the future with similar adoption by other phone makers.

In addition to this, you now have a situation where the megapixel count of the camera sensor is crossing new levels. Manufacturers like Samsung have already shown us the future with a 200-megapixel smartphone sensor in their armoury.

The likes of Sony, Oppo, and Vivo will have their own say in the sector with further innovation packed into the mobile devices. Phones like the Vivo X80 Pro and even Pixel 6 Pro are testament to the diverse nature of the photography space right now. And with additions like the periscope lens and microscopic sensor, things are going to be exciting in the coming years.

But that’s not all, Sony had more to share about the market forecast for years to come. The company says by 2025 smartphones will get a boost in high-speed video quality, and better auto-focus results.

