Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV Series With Dolby Audio Launched In India: Price And More Details

Sony has launched its latest Bravia series for consumers in India. The new Sony Bravia X75K smart TV comes with the Android TV platform, which means you get built-in Chromecast support. The company has brought the new Bravia TVs in four different screen sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inches.

Out of these four, Sony is offering 43-inch and 50-inch models for buyers in India. The new Sony Bravia TVs get Dolby Audio support and are powered by Sony’s X1 processor for imaging quality.

Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV Series India Prices

Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV series India prices start from Rs 55,990 which gets you the 43-inch model. Those buying the 50-inch model have to shell out Rs 66,990. Sony is selling these TVs through online and offline stores in the country.

Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV Specifications

The new Sony Bravia 4K TV supports UHD resolution and the display gets a further boost with the help of the Sony X1 processor. Sony has also given additional focus to the colour output of the screen with its Live Colour technology. In order to upscale Full HD and 2K content to 4K quality, Sony has equipped the TVs with X-Reality Pro tech and the Motionflow XR produces extra frames so that the details more life-like for the viewer.

The design is another strong point of this TV series. The minimum bezels on the screen add the premium touch one expects from a TV in this price range.

All these care for details make Sony’s 4K TVs in this range better and more feature-packed than most brands. Interestingly, Sony has opted for the Android TV platform, which gives you Google Chromecast and access to apps via the Google Play Store. Sony says you can use the TVs with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Sony Bravia X75K gets a 20W speaker unit that supports Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality for gaming, movies and more.

