Home » News » Tech » Sony DualSense Edge Controller Unboxing: PS5 'Pro' Controller Is Here

Sony DualSense Edge Controller Unboxing: PS5 'Pro' Controller Is Here

Check out our unboxing video and first impressions of the Sony DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's take on creating a 'pro' controller.

Advertisement

By: Shaurya Sharma

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 20:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Sony DualSense Edge retails for Rs 18,990 in India. (Image: News18/ Shaurya Sharma)
Sony DualSense Edge retails for Rs 18,990 in India. (Image: News18/ Shaurya Sharma)

After announcing the DualSense Edge controller in August last year, Sony has finally launched the much-anticipated controller in India. PlayStation offers gamers a plethora of class-leading features with their take on a ‘pro’ controller, including swappable stick caps and back buttons with half-dome and lever options. The back buttons can also be remapped for better control.

WATCH VIDEO: Sony DualSense Edge Controller Unboxing + First Impressions

The DualSense Edge gets a number of features that set it apart from the vanilla DualSense controller. One of these features is the USB Type-C braided cable with a secure connector housing, which prevents the connection from accidentally disconnecting.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Another key feature of the DualSense Edge is its carrying case, which allows you to charge the controller via USB while it is stored. However, what truly sets the DualSense Edge apart from the competition are its removable stick modules—a feature that is not found on controllers like the Xbox Elite Wireless.

Sony DualSense Edge still retains all the classic PS5 DualSense components such as adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, a built-in microphone, and motion controls. The interchangeable stick modules will be sold separately.

Sony DualSense Edge retails for Rs 18,990 in India and is available across a plethora of offline and online retailers, including Sony Centers, ShopAtSc and Amazon.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: February 10, 2023, 20:09 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 20:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Steal These Celeb-approved Pink Outfit Ideas For Your Valentine's Day Date: Kiara's Bodycon Dress To Ananya's Co-ord Set

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini-clad Mirror Selfies, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini Moments In These Pics