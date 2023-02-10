Sony DualSense Edge Controller Unboxing: PS5 'Pro' Controller Is Here

After announcing the DualSense Edge controller in August last year, Sony has finally launched the much-anticipated controller in India. PlayStation offers gamers a plethora of class-leading features with their take on a ‘pro’ controller, including swappable stick caps and back buttons with half-dome and lever options. The back buttons can also be remapped for better control.

WATCH VIDEO: Sony DualSense Edge Controller Unboxing + First Impressions

The DualSense Edge gets a number of features that set it apart from the vanilla DualSense controller. One of these features is the USB Type-C braided cable with a secure connector housing, which prevents the connection from accidentally disconnecting.

Another key feature of the DualSense Edge is its carrying case, which allows you to charge the controller via USB while it is stored. However, what truly sets the DualSense Edge apart from the competition are its removable stick modules—a feature that is not found on controllers like the Xbox Elite Wireless.

Sony DualSense Edge still retains all the classic PS5 DualSense components such as adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, a built-in microphone, and motion controls. The interchangeable stick modules will be sold separately.

Sony DualSense Edge retails for Rs 18,990 in India and is available across a plethora of offline and online retailers, including Sony Centers, ShopAtSc and Amazon.

