Sony Launches INZONE Gaming Headphones: Price, New Features And More

Today, Sony India unveiled INZONE, a new line of gaming accessories for players to increase their sensory perception and in-game involvement. The INZONE headset collection includes two new wireless models, including the INZONE H9 with a battery life of 32 hours and the INZONE H7 with a battery life of 40 hours, as well as a wired model - INZONE H3.

Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology, Specifications and New Features

Sony’s implementation essentially converts a 2.0 channel signal to a 7.1 channel surround sound experience, as intended by the developers. This allows for a more immersive experience that enables the players to be more competitive by offering clear footsteps and movement detection. Additionally, players can have their spatial sound customized to their ear shape with the smartphone app “360 Spatial Sound Personaliser" for personalized gameplay.

Sony says that the new INZONE H9 and H7 headsets feature a diaphragm that is constructed in such a way that allows headphones to produce high-frequency audio as well as extremely low frequency for enhanced immersion. Moreover, all three headphones feature ducts in the housing to facilitate a deeper bass.

Out of the three models, only the H9 model has noise cancelation and and more expensive leather used for in the construction, but all three models feature a soft headband and soft earpads to allow for comfortable long gaming sessions.

The INZONE H9 contains several noise-cancelling microphones that block out any background noise. Sony has utilized the same Dual Noise Sensor Technology found in the acclaimed 1000X series headphones.

Interoperability

Using INZONE H7 and H9, players can change the volume balance between in-game audio and voice chat right from the headset by offering an on-screen indication. INZONE headphones also carry the support for PlayStation 5’s 3D Tempest Audio Technology. Sony has introduced INZONE Hub PC software to allow players to fine tune their gaming audio experience.

Sony INZONE Price and Availability

The Sony INZONE H3 headphones cost Rs 6,990, the H7 headphones cost Rs 15,990, and the H9 headphones logically cost the most at Rs 21,990, and are available to buy on the ShopAtSc website and other e-commerce websites like Amazon.

