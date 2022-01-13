Sony Launches It’s Best TWS Earbuds, WF-1000XM4, In India At Rs 19,990

Sony has launched its top-end flagship WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds in India at a price of Rs 19,990. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds will be available across both online and offline channels starting January 16, 2022. It will be available in Silver and Black colour options. These earbuds support both Android phones and iPhones and come with a companion app called Sony Headphone Connect through which you can customise audio settings.

The new earbuds from Sony are the successor to the WF-1000XM3 that was launched earlier and Sony has re-designed the earbuds from scratch offering a Hi-res audio support and improved noise cancellation along with a new design.

The WF-1000XM4 comes with an Integrated V1 processor to further improve noise cancellation performance of Sony’s QN1e chip. It also features high performance dual noise sensor microphones for better noise cancellation. There’s a newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20% increase in magnet volume. Sony claims that this also improves the WF-1000XM4’s noise cancelling capabilities.

“The increase in magnet volume and the high compliance diaphragm gives improved performance in low frequencies and enhances noise cancelling by generating a high-precision cancellation signal to the low frequency range," said Sony.

Not to forget, Sony has included a new Noise Isolation Earbud Tips to provide comfort and better fit. On the audio front, the Sony WF-1000XM4 supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless to deliver Audio content in exceptional quality. The Integrated Processor V1 enhances sound quality and reduces distortion, enables LDAC codec processing and DSEE Extreme. Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme upscales compressed digital music files in real time.

The earbuds come with a Quick Attention mode and in case you need to listen to an announcement or say something briefly, you simply place your finger over the earbud to decrease the volume instantly and let ambient sound in. Also, the WF-1000XM4 also feature Adaptive Sound Control which sets the music levels depending on your location. Users can opt to have Adaptive Sound Control learn to recognise places that you frequently visit, like the office, the gym, or a favourite café, and tailor sound to suit the situation.

As far as battery life is concerned, on a full charge, the earbuds offer 8 hours of power, and the charging case provides another 16 hours support. Sony claims that a 5-minute quick charge gives up to 60 minutes of play time. Also, there’s support for wireless charging.

The earbuds are IPX4 splash proof and support both Google Assistant and Alexa.

