Sony Launches New Wireless Headphones In India With Extra Bass And Long Battery Life: Price And Specifications

Sony has added more wireless products to its audio lineup in India this week, with the launch of the new WH-XB910N headphones. Sony claims the new headphones offer extra bass output, come equipped with the dual sensor noise technology, can handle adaptive sound control and manage to last you for long hours.

Sony WH-XB910N headphones can be bought for Rs 14,990 in the country and it is available at major electronic stores as well as online shopping sites. Sony is offering the headphones in blue and black colours.

Sony WH-XB910N Headphone Specifications

The headphones have been tapered with a dedicated bass duct housing. Sony has also increased the level between the drivers and the eardrums to offer enhanced sound dynamics for the listener. Sony is offering soft and oval-shaped ear pads which give you comfort and pleasant listening experience for long hours.

The company has equipped the headphones with its ‘Precise Voice Pickup Technology’ which is capable of capturing advanced audio signals, which results in clear voice calls.

Sony is renowned for its noise cancellation tech, but this mid-range unit adopts its Adaptive Sound Control technology. Sony says this feature helps the headphone to sense your actions and adjust the ambient sound levels based on your location. So, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a crowded park, or a quiet library, the sound level matches your needs.

For this wireless headphone, Sony promises backup of up to 30 hours, which is usually the standard for mid-range cans these days. The company also claims that a 10-minute quick charge offers 4.5 hours’ worth of extra play time.

The device can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time which is a convenient option. You can rely on Google Assistant and Alexa for voice commands compatible on this device. Sony has also offered the ‘Swift Pair’ feature which provides quick pairing with your Windows 10 PC using Bluetooth connectivity.

Sony has built a strong portfolio of audio products, and at least on paper, this one seems like a good fit in this price range.

