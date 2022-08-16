Sony Launches Rs 7 Lakh Worth Bravia XR X95K Smart TV In India: Availability, Features And More

Sony has launched its all-new 216 cm (85) television under its BRAVIA XR X95K Mini LED series in India. Powered by the company’s new Cognitive Processor XR, the TV encompasses a mini LED display that offers increased brightness and colour accuracy. Here are some features of the new Sony Bravia XR X95K LED TV.

The new Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K is priced at Rs 6,99,990 and is available for sale across all Sony centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India. The television uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which is a system that reproduces content the way humans see and hear for a lifelike experience. The television offers hightened contrast from a 4K mini LED screen that’s controlled by Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive technology to deliver dynamic range.

Advertisement

The Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K television comprises an XR Backlight Master Drive, that utilises a unique local dimming algorithm to control thousands of tiny, high-dense mini LEDs with precision and independence. It focuses light for maximum brightness almost without flare or halos around highlights. Scenes are full of dazzling lights, deep blacks and natural mid tones.

There is also an XR Triluminos Pro that enables the Sony Bravia 85 X95K to access over a billion colours and reproduce each one with the subtle differences as compared to the real world. By precisely balancing light output across the screen, dimming some areas and boosting others, XR Contrast Booster adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. As bright areas are brighter and dark areas darker, scenes look more real with extra depth and detail.

For gaming, there is a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps output, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here