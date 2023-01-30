Sony NW-ZX707 Premium Walkman Launched In India: Price, Features, Availability

Sony NW-ZX707 Premium Walkman: Japanese Tech giant Sony On Monday announced the launch of a new premium NW-ZX707 Walkman in India. The NW-ZX707 music player has a battery life of up to 25 hours and it comes with a5 -inch screen and support for Wi-Fi , which enables downloading and streaming functions.

Priced at Rs 69,990 in India, the NW-ZX707 will be available exclusively on Headphone Zone across India from 30th Jan 2023 onwards. According to the company, the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman is powered by Sony S-Master HX digital amp technology, which is said to reduce distortion and noise across frequencies for enhanced audio output.

The NW-ZX707 features a longer battery life compared to previous models. According to the company, the NW-ZX707 Walkman has a battery life of up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC Hi-Res audio playback, or up to 22 hours even when streaming.

Advertisement

“Built with updated components of high-end models, the NW-ZX707 offers astonishing sound quality. With enhanced battery life, balanced connection, a larger 5-inch display, Wi-Fi compatibility for easy downloading and streaming functions, it is also portable and stylish for the most demanding music lover," said Sony.

The NW-ZX707 use Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which upscales compressed digital music files in real time. The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio.

Just like the latest Signature Walkman model, the model applies a reflow solder containing gold, whose effect is significant in the overall improved sound localization and wider sound space. To realise the music players’ evolutionary sound, a dual clock, film capacitor and fine sound register have been precisely placed within each Walkman.

“Sony’s products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. No plastic is used in the packaging material for the NW-ZX707, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environment," the brand said in a press note.

Read all the Latest Tech News here