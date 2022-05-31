Sony PlayStation 4 Likely To Be Phased Out By 2025, PS5 Supply Chain Remains An Issue

PlayStation maker Sony has said that it plans to phase out the PlayStation 4 by 2025. Sony recently shared its long-term plans, and the company has said that it won’t have a single in-house title that will be made for the PlayStation 4 starting 2022.

Sony, in its financial presentation, also showed that it plans to bring in-house games for PCs and the PlayStation 5 only by FY 2025. The company showed that the PlayStation 5 is selling at a greater speed than the PlayStation 5, and the company has sold more than twice the amount in the 72nd week after the global launch at about 670,000 units despite a supply chain constraint. The PS4, on the other hand, had sold 250,000 units in the week 72 sell-through after global launch slide.

Advertisement

Sony, in its presentation, said that it plans take the PS5 market share to 50 percent by 2025, as against the 45 percent market share of PS4 right now. Sony also said that the PlayStation 5 has the highest engagement among users, with a staggering 94 percent engagement and 50 hours of average monthly play per user. This is higher than the PlayStation 4’s currently, and more than the previous generation’s peak during March 2015. Sony also said that the PS5 game spend has also been 15 percent higher than that of PlayStation 4.

ALSO READ: Sony to Ramp Up PS5 Production and Broaden Games Portfolio

While the company’s report indicated at how the PlayStation 5 is performing despite the supply chain issues. However, the company says that the constraints remain a top priority. The company said that the PlayStation 5 is expected to overtake PS4 in terms of supply in year 4 after its launch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.