PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will come back in stock on Monday, October 25 in India. Sony Centre’s online store ShopAtSC has updated its FAQs page for PlayStation 5 with the pre-order date and time for both standard and Digital Edition PlayStation 5. The details were also briefly mentioned in a banner on the website’s dedicated page for PlayStation 5, but was removed later. Apart from Sony Center, the PlayStation 5 is also said to be available for pre-order on other e-commerce websites as well on Monday.

The ShopAtSC website removed the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition pre-order banners from its website. However, the FAQs page, as first spotted by NDTV Gadgets 360, still shows that the PlayStation 5 consoles will be available for pre-orders starting October 25 starting 12PM (noon) IST. This comes after the PlayStation 5 last went on pre-orders earlier this month on October 4. Chances are, this time also the stocks will run out within minutes. According to Sony Centre’s FAQ page, the deliveries will start taking place from November 10.

Advertisement

Other e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Croma, and more also have listings for the PlayStation 5 consoles, but there is no pre-order date. These platforms are also expected to make the PS5 available on October 25.

The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard edition in India, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.