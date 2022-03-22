Sony PlayStation 5 Restock in India: Price, Where to Buy and Offers

The Sony PlayStation 5 consoles will be available for pre-order in India this month. Sony opens pre-registrations link almost every month; however, the stocks remain limited mainly due to global semiconductor supply woes. The ShopatSC website notes that customers can pre-book on March 24 at 12 PM, and deliveries will begin from April 8. Customers can choose the EMI payment option, and the PS5 consoles will be delivered for free from the nearest Sony Centre. Customers can also hit the ‘notify me’ option to get an update on March 24.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes in two editions - the standard disk edition that costs Rs 49,990 and a digital edition for Rs 39,990. As the name suggests, the digital edition lacks a disk port, and users will need to download games online. The games are stored on the console itself. Overall, both editions are in terms of design and specifications, but the disc model will allow the convenience of managing storage. Interested buyers must note that PS5 consoles sell out within minutes, and upcoming stocks may not last for long. Last month, the two editions sold out minutes after the pre-booking window opened.

The Playstation 5 comes in a single white colour option, but customers can purchase third-party plates to modify the appearance. The package will include a single DualSense wireless controller. The regular DualSense wireless controller can be bought separately in multiple colours, and currently, the white is available at Rs 5,899 on Amazon, and the Black edition is retailing at Rs 5,691. Its Cosmic Red edition is retailing at Rs 6,390 on the ShopatSC website. Users can also check out the Sony Media remote that costs Rs 2,590, and the Sony HD camera for Rs 5,190.

