Sony PlayStation 5 Stocks Over Before You Could Hit The Buy Button

Sony PlayStation 5 series launched in India nearly a year ago, but the consoles remain extremely difficult to find online. That appears to be the case even today when Sony’s ShopAtSC was giving the chance to pre-book the console to customers in the country. The channel was supposed to open at 12 PM; however, the website has seemingly removed the option to purchase. Interestingly, the poster on the website still remains that reads “pre-book from February 22, 2022, at 12 PM".

The PlayStation 5 series includes two models - the Digital Edition and the Standard Disc Edition. The former costs Rs 39,990 and the Standard edition costs Rs 49,990. Both are identical in terms of design and specifications, but the disc model will allow the convenience of managing storage.

Currently, Sony’s ShopAtSC website isn’t offering a ‘notify me’ option either to let customers know when the PlayStation 5 consoles are back in stock. The PS 5 consoles were also supposed to be available on other websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and more. However, there’s no option to pre-book PS5 on these platform at the time of writing this article.

The PlayStation 5 consoles and even Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and Series X consoles are hard to find online due to the global semiconductor shortage. Both companies have previously indicated that problems with supply will persist in 2022 as well. However, customers can check offline stores where many have claimed that PS 5 stocks are better than online platforms.

The Sony ShopAtSC is currently offering accessories for the PlayStation 5 consoles. The DualSense wireless controller - Cosmic Red is retailing at Rs RS 6,390 and the DualSense wireless controller - Midnight Black is available at Rs 5,990. The Sony Media remote is selling at Rs 2,590 and the Sony HD camera costs Rs 5,190.

