Sony PlayStation Plus India Membership Prices Revealed: Here’s What You Pay

Sony PlayStation Plus was announced in March for the global markets, which included India. But at that time we only got details about Sony PlayStation Plus prices for its main markets. Now, Sony has publicly shared the PlayStation Plus India prices, as spotted by a gaming site this week.

PlayStation Plus prices in India start from Rs 499 for the one-month subscription and go up to Rs 5,749 if you choose the PlayStation Plus Deluxe annual plan. Here are all the details about the PlayStation Plus prices in India, and what benefits you get from the different plans.

Sony PlayStation Plus India Prices

Sony PlayStation Plus Essential is the basic membership plan, and you pay the following for different durations:

- PlayStation Plus Essential for one month - Rs 499

- PlayStation Plus Essential for three months - Rs 1,199

- PlayStation Plus Essential for 12 months - Rs 2,999

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL OFFERS

- Two games can be downloaded in a month

- Exclusive discounts

- Cloud storage to save games

- Access to online multiplayer service

PlayStation Plus Extra is also available for gamers in India. Their prices are below:

- PlayStation Plus Extra for one month - Rs 749

- PlayStation Plus Extra for three months - Rs 1,999

- PlayStation Plus Extra for 12 months - Rs 4,999

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA OFFERS

- Same benefits as the Essential pack

- Get access to a catalogue of over 400 PS4 and PS5 game titles, which can be downloaded for playing.

And finally, you have the Sony PlayStation Plus Deluxe which is available for:

- PlayStation Plus Deluxe for one month – Rs 849

- PlayStation Plus Deluxe for three months - Rs 2,299

- PlayStation Plus Deluxe for 12 months - Rs 5,749

PLAYSTATION PLUS Deluxe OFFERS

- All benefits of Essential and Extra packs

- Get 340 games, including PS3 games via the cloud network

- Access to old and classic PlayStation, PS2 and PSP gaming titles; both available for streaming and download.

- Time-limited game trials of select titles before users can buy

Sony says PlayStation Plus will be changing on June 22 and merging with PlayStation Now. The existing users will be switched to PlayStation Plus Premium without any additional fees at launch.

