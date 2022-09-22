Sony PSVR 2 Won't Be Compatible With Existing PSVR Titles, Now Confirmed

In a recent development, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that the new upcoming PSVR 2 will not be backwards compatible with older titles from the first-generation PSVR. Sony says that developing games for PSVR 2 requires a different approach compared to the original PSVR.

In the Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 439 on the PlayStation Blog, Senior Vice President, PlayStation platform experience, Hideaki Nishino said due to PSVR 2’s goal to establish a VR experience that is genuinely next-generation, PSVR games are incompatible with PSVR 2.

Advertisement

Sony has not yet revealed the release date for the PSVR 2 yet but it is now confirmed that the next-generation VR headset will launch sometime in 2023. Some of the confirmed specifications include an OLED display screen with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 for each eye and a maximum frame rate of 90/120Hz. The VR system will also have an IR camera for eye tracking and four cameras for monitoring controllers and headgear. The field of view offered by the headset will be 110 degrees.

The incompatibility issues seem to primarily stem from the fact that the new headset is made drastically different from the original PSVR with a better FOV, improved eye tracking, haptic feedback and 3D audio for a new degree of sensory amplification for in-game activities, setting quality standards for the industry as a whole.

WATCH VIDEO: Unboxing The Rs 1,79,900 iPhone 14 Pro In India

Advertisement

So far, titles like Horizon: Call of The Mountain, Resident Evil 8 VR and Among Us VR have been announced for Sony’s next big launch scheduled for 2023. Also, existing VR titles like No Man’s Sky will be ported to the upcoming system when it launches next year.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here