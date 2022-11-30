Sony Reveals Mocopi Motion Tracking System To Make Motion Capture Easy For Metaverse

Sony has revealed the Mocopi motion tracking system in Japan. It is a system is a set of six motion-tracking pucks that will allow users to get into various VR platforms — including the Metaverse with their smartphones.

Priced at 49,500 yen (approximately $360/ Rs 29,000), the Mocopi system will launch in Japan in January 2023.

The system comprises six circular pucks worn on the ankles, hips, wrists, and head. Tracking these individual sensors allows virtual avatars to be animated and even used for gaming. Each sensor weighs only eight grams, so tracking movements will not take a toll on the body, proving a clutter-free experience.

In simple terms, the Mocopi system is an easy way to get into full-body motion tracking sans the need for costly equipment. The system works on both — Android and iOS.

Soon, Sony will release a development kit to allow for motion capture data to be directly imported into metaverse development apps and 3D development tools like Unity.

Users can also fine-tune the Mocopi system for enhanced accuracy while playing games and recording movement.

In the video games industry, motion tracking is commonplace to produce high-quality titles that closely mimic actors, allowing for a more organic look and feel.

With Meta going all-in with the Metaverse and VR, Sony is following suit to ensure it has a line-up of suitable products. Sony’s PlayStation VR2 system for the PlayStation 5 console is slated to launch on February 22, 2023.

