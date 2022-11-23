Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds Launched in India: Check Price, Specs Here

Sony has expanded its selection of personal audio products by introducing the WF-LS900N earbuds in India. Sony claims that by utilizing its sensing technology and working with partners, the new earbuds deliver a “never off" experience, and with Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, the WF-LS990N offers enhanced noise cancelation, better sound quality, and less distortion.

Sony WF-LS900N Price and Availability

Sony has launched the WF-LS900N earbuds for Rs 16,990 in India, with additional limited-time offers for an additional Rs 3,000 cashback on select debit/credit cards. This offer is valid from 21st November to 30th November 2022.

WF-LS900N earbuds will be available for purchase beginning on November 25, 2022 at all Indian Sony Centers, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce websites.

Sony has made WF-LS900N available in three colour options, including Black, White, and Beige.

Sony WF-LS900N Features

The Sony WF-LS-900N earbuds are claimed to have a battery life of up to 6 hours with noise canceling on, and an additional 20 hours when used with a charging case, and just 5-minute quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of playtime.

Consumers can expect an easy Bluetooth pairing experiecne thanks to Bluetooth 5.2, and can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time using Multipoint Connection.

Additionally, Sony claims their “noise reduction algorithm was developed with AI machine learning using over 500million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract your voice clearly."

