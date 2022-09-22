Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Headphones Launched In India: Price, Features

Sony has launched its latest wireless headphones in the WH-1000 series in India this week, and the flagship product from the company has a slew of features that makes it one of the best in the segment. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer class-leading active noise cancellation, come with long battery life and the company has made some design changes for better comfort. Sony goes up against Bose, Sennheiser and even Apple to some extent with this series in the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Price In India

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have launched in India for Rs 34,990 but for a limited period, the company is giving buyers the chance to get it for Rs 26,990. Sony will start selling the headphone from October 8 onwards.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Features

Advertisement

Sony has improved the fit and finish of the WH-1000XM5 with a soft-tip leather texture finish. It isn’t glossy but you can easily get smudges on it. The headband also gets soft cushioning along with the earcups that according to the company can now fit people with big ears comfortably.

Sony has reduced the size of the drivers on the XM5 to 30mm, which is a 10mm reduction from the 40mm on the XM4 version. The company says the reduced driver does not take a hit on the active noise cancellation or drop the audio quality on offer. It claims the headphones will last you for around 30 hours with the ANC enabled, and over 50 hours when you turn it off.

Advertisement

The headphone also has a 3.5mm connector for you to use with a PC in wired mode. The USB C now supports PD standard which allows you to charge the headphone for three minutes and get music playback for 3 hours, as claimed by the brand. You have the gesture controls to support music playback, volume and use voice assistant to get things done hands-free.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here