Older Amazon Kindle Devices Will Stop Supporting E-Book Store, But Here's What You Can Do

Amazon Kindle is undoubtedly the most popular e-book reader out there in the market and has been there since 2007 as a trusted E-book reader for many people across the world. Now, however, Amazon is ending support for older Kindle E-book readers to access its store, a report has said.

According to an email to users with older Kindle e-book readers, first seen by GoodEreader, the company is warning old Kindle users that some of these models will be losing access to the Amazon E-Book store starting August 2022. The company is telling users that Kindle devices including the 5th generation and older will not be able to browse, borrow, or buy books from the Amazon e-book storefront from August onwards.

ALSO READ: Amazon Will Soon Let You Add Any E-book To Your Kindle Reader: How It Works

Advertisement

Users will still be able to make purchases on the Amazon website and send them to their Kindle, and your existing e-book library will still be accessible on these older Kindles. This means that the devices won’t go completely obsolete and you will still be able to use your old Kindles for reading. Now, while it is good news, it questions the e-commerce giant’s intent towards ending Amazon store support for Kindle e-book readers since it won’t necessarily push users to a newer device.

However, if this makes you go and grab a new Kindle e-book reader, there is good news. Currently, Amazon is giving older users a promotional code to get 30 percent off a new device, as well as some e-book credit for you to get access to your next book at the same time.

ALSO READ: Amazon Won’t Let You Buy E-Books On Android Phones Now: All Details

Amazon Kindle is available in five variants in India. The basic 10th Gen Kindle with a 6-inch display that is priced at Rs 7,999, the Kindle Paperwhite that is priced at Rs 13,999, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with a 6.8-inch display is priced at Rs 17,999, the Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE variant is Rs 15,999, and the top-spec Kindle Oasis is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. Users can purchase the e-book reader on Amazon’s Kindle Store.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.