Soon You Could Chat With Your Digi Avatar On WhatsApp Video Calls

WhatsApp is adding a lot of useful features for its users but it is equally focused on bringing some fun stuff to the platform. According to new reports, the messaging app could soon let you make video calls using your digital avatar.

The feature is still under development as per the details shared by WAbetainfo, so it will take some time before the option is available to those using the beta version of WhatsApp. Virtual avatars have become a core part of the digital ecosystem, and even the iPhones have their own Memoji versions that can be created using the Face sensor on the front camera.

Virtual avatars are also a big part of WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta which has its broad set of plans for the multiverse. It could be possible that eventually WhatsApp and Meta’s avatars will be interlinked, much like every other Meta product in the market.

The report shows us a clip of the WhatsApp video call interface, and right below the main screen, you have a switch to avatar option. Now, it is possible that the avatar feature is limited to select devices that support the ability to create avatars.

Or WhatsApp could probably use your avatar stickers and paste them over the video call interface. All of this sounds pretty complex, which is why we haven’t seen the feature on the beta version yet.

And since the option is still in the development stage, WhatsApp could even decide against launching the feature for the end-users if the results are not matching up to its standards.

We have seen the platform being extremely cautious about launching new features and even pulling the plug on the ones that don’t work out. Either way, the idea of virtual avatars on WhatsApp video calls sounds like fun and we are hoping that the platform manages to make it work.

