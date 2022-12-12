Soon Your Twitter Character Limit Will Go Up From 280 To 4000 Characters

If you thought 280 character limit on Twitter is a lot, then Elon Musk has a big surprise coming your way soon.

Musk has confirmed that the micro-blogging platform will increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000. It all started when a user asked Musk, “Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?"

To this Musk replied, “Yes". Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “It would be a big mistake. Twitter’s purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost," another commented, “4000? That’s an essay, not a tweet."

Twitter originally started with 140-character limit which was bumped up to 280 characters in the past few year. Pushing it that from 280 to 4000 characters will put an end to Threads, instead people will just write a longish post.

Also, with this change expected, can we still consider Twitter as a micro-blogging platform? Having 4000 characters give a lot of room for people to write long-ish posts, aka LinkedIn, so we are not sure why Musk feels the need to change the ethos of the platform, and convert it into another me-too product.

In the meanwhile, the revamped Twitter Blue has launched on Monday and Apple users are being charged a higher fee by the platform. The new-look Blue subscription offers the edit tweet feature, ability to upload videos on 1080p resolution and get the blue tick on their profile. Twitter has put a price tag of $8 (Rs 640 approx) on the web version, while the iPhone users pay $11 (Rs 880 approx).

Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the App Store.

