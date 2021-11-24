Anker Soundcore has refreshed its Life Q-headphones series with Soundcore Life Q35 and Soundcore Life Q30 over-ear wireless headphones in India. The Life Q35 come with more premium features and even support high bit-rate Bluetooth codec LDAC. Users can even use it as wired headphones with bundled AUX cable. The Soundcore Life Q35 come with similar features but with some limitations. Both headphones feature active noise cancellations (ANC) that filters out ambient sounds for an enhanced listening experience. We further a claimed battery life of 60 hours.

Starting with the Soundcore Life Q35, the over-ear headphones come with a standard 40mm driver and support for Bluetooth codecs such as AAC, SBC, and LDAC. The company claims a connectivity range of 15 metres via Bluetooth v5.0. Users can also use a wired connectivity option with the 3.5mm jack onboard. The headphones weigh 260 grams and promise 60 hours of listening time per charge. Soundcore notes the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones take roughly two hours to charge fully.

There’s multi-mode noise cancelling that makes the headphones suitable for both indoors and outdoors. For outdoors, the headphones support transparency mode (aka ambient mode) and users can pair up to two devices. Users also have the option to tweak settings and EQs via the Soundcore app for both Apple and Android smartphones. The package includes a compact travel case, audio jack connector. The Soundcore Life Q35 come in two Blue and Pink colours, and the price is set at Rs 9,999. The headphones are available on Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Soundcore Life 30 headphones come in three colours and carry a price tag of Rs 7,999. In terms of looks, both headphones feature a similar design with memory foam ear cups and headbands. Features on the Soundcore Life 30 are also similar to the Soundcore Life 35 but with some limitations. For instance, we get only SBC and AAC Bluetooth codec support and 60 hours of battery life. The wireless range is also shortened to 10 metres, but the weight is the same at 260 grams. The headphones are water-resistant and sweatproof. Other features include a hybrid ANC and 720mAh battery that takes three hours to charge.

