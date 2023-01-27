Home » News » Tech » Spotify Faces Second Outage This Month, Back Up After Hours

Spotify Faces Second Outage This Month, Back Up After Hours

Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform suffered a brief outage on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

Reuters

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 12:30 IST

California

The music streaming app has been facing multiple outages this month
The music streaming app has been facing multiple outages this month

(Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform suffered a brief outage on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

"Everything's looking much better now," Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the platform's status, said in a tweet.

In the second such outage within two weeks, more than 41,000 Spotify users reported on Downdetector.com they were having issues with the streaming platform at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

Spotify suffered a brief outage earlier this month, with more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

A networking outage at Microsoft Corp on Wednesday took down its cloud platform along with services such as Teams and Outlook, hitting millions of users globally, while Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps also faced a brief disruption.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 27, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 12:30 IST
