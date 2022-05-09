Spotify Is Shutting Down Its Stations App From May 16 In Favour Of A More Expansive Main App

Music streaming service Spotify has confirmed that its lightweight listening app Spotify Stations will no longer be available from May 16. The company said that the app and web player will no longer be available after this date, reports TechCrunch.

The Stations app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customise their own playlists. Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the US in 2019.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users," a spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. Our Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests. We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favourite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app," the spokesperson added.

Spotify has not elaborated on the reason behind its decision to shut down Stations, but noted that users can move all of their favourite stations to the main Spotify app to continue listening to them.

The company said that while it does not take sunsetting services lightly, Spotify Radio provides a similar listening experience to Stations so listeners can use that instead.

Spotify Radio is a feature in the main app that creates a playlist based on any song, album, playlist or artist you select.

