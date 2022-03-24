Spotify Likely To Start Hosting Live Chats On The Main App Soon

Spotify is reportedly taking its live chat feature to the main streaming app. According to a new report, the music streaming app has decided to bring Greenroom to the main app, to give it more visibility.

In addition to this, Greenroom could be integrated and renamed as Spotify Live, with a small area made available for users to stream, speak or listen to other live conversations.

Greenroom was introduced as a competition to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, but unlike those two platforms, people were required to download the Greenroom app separately.

But with this change expected, users can switch to live chats on the Spotify app itself. Having said that, the Greenroom app did not require you to log in using your Spotify account, that could change with the supposed new move.

The company hasn’t confirmed the development but multiple sources quoted by Bloomberg suggest the new rollout could happen in weeks. Greenroom app was launched for both Android and iOS devices, but its usage never really took off since then, with people preferring Twitter Space over other platforms nowadays.

If the change does go through, Spotify will be hoping for a change of fortunes, bringing more people to interact and engage with others on the live format. The craze for audio-based events has eased up as the pandemic takes a backseat in most parts of the world.

People are now heading back to offices, giving them less time to engage in discussions, which they would have happily signed up for during the lockdown.

Clubhouse has made a slew of changes to become more dynamic with its audio-centric approach.

The platform introduced the ability to send a text to other listeners during the live chat, showing the willingness to adapt and work based on the needs of the user.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.