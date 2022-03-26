Spotify Shuts Down Services In Russia Over New Fake News Law, Ukraine Invasion

Music streaming giant Spotify is finally suspending its services in Russia on the back of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, Spotify have referenced the new Russian law that punishes the spread of fake news about military with up to 15 years in prison as the primary reason for the suspension of services. “Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try and keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region," a Spotify spokesperson was quoted in a report from The Verge as saying.

“Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and possibly even our listeners at risk. After carefully considering our options and the current circumstances, we have come to the difficult decision to fully suspend our service in Russia," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. Spotify has said that it expects the services to be completely suspended till early April.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Google Could Launch New Nest Hub Speaker With A Detachable Tablet

Spotify has removed content from Russia-backed outlets like RT and Sputnik and had closed its Russia offices earlier this month. The company also said that its paid subscription will no longer be available in Russia earlier as well.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

Other tech companies have also limited their operations in Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also taken action, banning Facebook and Instagram in the country. Some of the company’s that have shut operations include Netflix, TikTok, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, Apple, and more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.