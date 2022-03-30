Spotify Spotted Using TikTok-Like Discover Feed For Podcasts - New Way To Find New Podcasts?

Spotify, the Sweden-based music streaming giant is big on podcasts. The Spotify app already has a Podcasts tab on the home page with suggestions and shows that users can listen to. Now, the Spotify app is getting a whole new feed for podcasts. According to reports, Spotify is bringing a new way for users to discover podcasts. The new TikTok-style podcast feed on Spotify will come with its own dedicated tab and a new visual appeal. Some users have already spotted the new Podcasts tab added to their bottom bar.

Tapping on the new Podcasts tab will take users to an explore feed for Podcasts on Spotify. This is a TikTok-like experience, which plays an episode of a random podcast, which you can swipe up on to skip. Very similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels. This, however, isn’t widely available as of now. It is also not clear if Spotify is planning to roll out this feature to everyone. The new Podcast feed was first spotted by tech podcaster Chris Messina.

A Spotify spokesperson was quoted by The Verge as saying that the company routinely tests new features and has “no new news to share at this point." This means that there is a possibility that the company may never roll out the TikTok-like feed. The feature, if implemented, will come as a way for users to find new podcasts.

Spotify had earlier suspended its services in Russia due to the country’s new law designed to stifle accurate coverage of its invasion of Ukraine. Spotify expects to complete the shutdown by early April. The company expects to complete the shutdown by early April, the company had said in its announcement.

