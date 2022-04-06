Spotify's Featured Curator Pilot Brings User-Made Playlists on Homepage

Spotify is testing a new feature to “amplify the playlists" its listeners create. The feature will essentially bring the ‘Featured Curators’ playlist to users’ homepage to help them discover new music. Spotify notes the new option is being tested in select markets without sharing many details. Additionally, only selected users and influencers’ playlists will appear on the homepage of select customers based on their interaction with the app. In a blog post, the company says the Featured Curators pilot is a limited-time test that promotes popular user and influencer playlists alongside its in-house playlists.

It is not the first time Spotify has been spotted testing new features. The company has repeatedly said earlier that some features are designed for testing purposes, and the broader rollout could depend on end users’ feedback. Its blog post notes, “As we continue to workshop the program throughout the testing period, we’ll be thoughtful in how we evolve and innovate the experience".

Currently, Spotify already allows users to follow their favourite artists and playlist created by them. It always helps users discover new music or podcasts from the artists they follow. However, the new Featured Curators tool will help them discover music from influencers or users they are not following.

Meanwhile, the streaming giant also rolled out Blend last month to allow up to ten members to create a collaborative playlist. It could include songs from the past or any music that users want their friends and family to also check out. The company explains that users will receive a custom share card that they use to spread the word on social media after everyone has joined the collaborative playlist. These cards will allow you to see your listening preferences compared to the artist and are created to be shared directly on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter.

