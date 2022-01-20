Struggling To Keep Track of New Year’s Resolution? How To Make List Using Alexa

When the New Year arrives, people make resolutions to welcome it. They write a list of their objectives, ambitions, and desires for the following months in the hope tofulfil most of them.When the bell chimes, the cliché ‘New Year, New Me’ begins to circulate. However, reinventing yourself or changing your habit is not that simple. It’s also difficult to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions. But don’t panic if you’re having trouble sticking to your regimen or Dry January - all is not wasted! Alexa, the Amazon voice assistant, can help you keep on course with your resolutions and even help you plan one.

That’s correct! Alexa can now keep you on track when it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, in addition to handling components of your house such as lighting, informing you on the news, purchasing products from Amazon, and even reading you some puns.

It’s as easy as asking Alexa to create a grocery list for you. So, what are you holding out for? Let’s get started.

Begin by asking “Alexa, create a list" and then add resolutions to it. Alexa will next question as to what you wish to call the list. Label the list - New Year’s Resolutions - in this case.

Alexa will ask you anything you want to add to the list once you validate the name of the list (answer “Yes" if Alexa speaks it right). Name a single resolution at a time, and Alexa will ask if you would like to add anything more to the list. When you’re finished, simply respond ‘No’ when she questions again.

Your list has now been generated and can be viewed in the Alexa app. You may also ask Alexa, “Alexa, what are my New Year’s Resolutions?"

You cannot, however, ask Alexa to eliminate an entry from a checklist or delete the entire list. All of this must be done within the Alexa app, where you will have full flexibility with customizable lists. You may, however, continue adding items to the list whenever you want by asking, “Alexa, add an item to the New Year’s Resolutions list."

So, start now before 2022 is already gone.

