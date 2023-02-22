Home » News » Tech » SuperGaming Announces Third Playtest For Indus Battle Royale; Android Pre-Registrations Nearing 1 Million

Indus' third playtest, which is by invite-only, will take place in Surat on February 25th. It will feature improved graphics, new playable characters, weapons, map improvements and more.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 08:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Following the second playtest at ComicCon in Bengaluru last November, SuperGaming is gearing up for the third playtest of Indus Battle Royale. (Image: SuperGaming)
Indus, a made-in-India battle royale game by the homegrown developer SuperGaming, is scheduled to have its third playtest in February. And, pre-registrations are already underway for the game on Google Play for Android and are expected to cross one million soon.

Following the second playtest at ComicCon in Bengaluru last November, SuperGaming is gearing up for the third playtest of Indus Battle Royale. This time, the invite-only community playtest event will be held in Surat on February 25th. Players will get a chance to try out the latest version of the game and offer feedback on exciting new features, including improved graphics, new playable characters, weapons, and map enhancements.

The upcoming playtest will include several updates and new features. These include improvements to the game’s graphics, the addition of new playable characters referred to as ‘paragons,’ new character skins, new weapons, and updates to the game’s maps and mini-maps. The playtest will also offer a weapon testing facility, which allows players to try out the game’s weapons before entering Virlok.

Players will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on these new features and help shape the development of the game.

Interested gamers can visit this link to register for the third test here, and check the video here. Selected entries will be contacted via email or phone.

“To celebrate the community’s love and support for Indus, we felt that it’s time to take it to India’s fastest-growing city, Surat," says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John. “Our previous playtests had us get valuable feedback from players in Pune and Bengaluru which helped us make a better game, now it’s time to see what some of the more hardcore battle royale players in the country think."

first published: February 22, 2023, 08:15 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 08:15 IST
