SuperGaming Announces Third Playtest For Indus Battle Royale; Android Pre-Registrations Nearing 1 Million

Indus, a made-in-India battle royale game by the homegrown developer SuperGaming, is scheduled to have its third playtest in February. And, pre-registrations are already underway for the game on Google Play for Android and are expected to cross one million soon.

Following the second playtest at ComicCon in Bengaluru last November, SuperGaming is gearing up for the third playtest of Indus Battle Royale. This time, the invite-only community playtest event will be held in Surat on February 25th. Players will get a chance to try out the latest version of the game and offer feedback on exciting new features, including improved graphics, new playable characters, weapons, and map enhancements.

The upcoming playtest will include several updates and new features. These include improvements to the game’s graphics, the addition of new playable characters referred to as ‘paragons,’ new character skins, new weapons, and updates to the game’s maps and mini-maps. The playtest will also offer a weapon testing facility, which allows players to try out the game’s weapons before entering Virlok.

Players will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on these new features and help shape the development of the game.

Interested gamers can visit this link to register for the third test here, and check the video here. Selected entries will be contacted via email or phone.

“To celebrate the community’s love and support for Indus, we felt that it’s time to take it to India’s fastest-growing city, Surat," says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John. “Our previous playtests had us get valuable feedback from players in Pune and Bengaluru which helped us make a better game, now it’s time to see what some of the more hardcore battle royale players in the country think."

