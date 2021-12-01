Take A Look At These Limited Edition Beats Studio Buds From Apple

Apple has announced new limited edition Beats Studio Buds true wireless earphones in collaboration with streetwear designer Union, in celebration of the clothing brand’s 30th anniversary. The limited edition TWS earphones come with a red, black, and green design, which draws inspiration from the Pan-African flag that pays tribute to Union’s roots.

The charging case of the Beats Studio Buds x Union also has a Union logon on it. The new true wireless earphones will be available exclusively at Union’s LA and Tokyo stores and on its website starting December 1. The price is set at $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,244) in the United States. This is the same price as the standard Beats Studio Buds that were launched in June this year. The Beats Studio Buds are available in three colour options - red, black, and white and are available for purchase on Apple’s official online store.

The earphones have the same shape and form factor as the standard Beats Studio Buds. It has no stems that drop below the ears, and comes with premium features like active noise cancellation and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. The earphones offer up to 24 hours of combined battery life that is reduced to 15 hours with ANC and transparency mode turned on. However, the Beats Studio Buds give you about 1 hours of playback on just 5 minutes of charge.

