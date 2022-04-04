Tata Neu: All You Need To Know About Tata Group's Super App

Tata Group has finally announced that its super app, Tata Neu will be released on April 7.

This announcement was made via a teaser graphic on the app’s Google Play Store website. It had begun promoting the super app in public for the first time in conjunction with the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament. So far, the app has only been available to employees of the Tata Group.

The Tata Digital website reads, “Hi new user, we can’t wait to reward you. Start your shopping journey with us on April 7."

The website will ask the users to provide contact details to send an OTP, which will be then submitted in the next section.

After this step, a new section will open “Welcome to Tata Neu". There the users will find a note stating, “Currently Tata Neu ‘is open for Tata group employees and their friends and family. Use your Tata corporate email ID or if you have a Tata Neu referral code, enter it below."

Additionally, the website states, “sign up with your corporate email ID; e.g. john.smith@tcs . com" and below users will find the place to enter their corporate email ID or Tata Neu referral code.

However, basically, it is the conglomerate’s super app, which combines all of the company’s digital services and apps into one place.

In Play Store, the description section reads: “Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits and privileges. It’s your one-stop shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience."

“Find everything from groceries to gadgets and getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills & more, using Tata Pay," it added.

Additionally, it says: “Get rewarded every time you shop, book flights & hotels, and more. Experience our unique rewards program with unlimited freedom to earn anywhere, spend everywhere and maximise your savings."

Further benefits of Tata Neu:

Users may scan and pay via any QR code using Tata Pay UPI, just like they can with Google Pay and PhonePe.

Tata Pay UPI allows users to transmit money from their bank accounts to friends, relatives, and other connections.

Tata Pay is available through the company’s affiliates, banks, card networks, schemes, and PPI issuers, among other places.

Customers can track all their bills in one spot, including DTH, broadband, mobile, power, recharges, and more.

NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI, and other payment methods are accepted across many Tata brand apps, websites, and stores.

With this software, Tata Group hopes to consolidate the various loyalty programmes offered by BigBasket and 1mg into NeuCoins.

A Tata Neu member can use credit cards, debit cards, online banking, pre-paid instruments, UPI, Tata Pay Balance, or any other form of payment-enabled by Tata Pay.

India has already established itself as a market where the bulk of those who are using the internet for the first time do so via their mobile phones, which is one of the key reasons why Indian corporations are interested in developing super apps.

Apart from enhanced revenue realisation due to consolidation of services, such applications also provide businesses with enormous consumer data that can be used to learn more about user behaviour.

