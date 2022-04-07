Tata Neu Launched in India: One Super App To Buy Vistara Tickets, Medicines, Groceries and More From Tata

The Tata Neu ‘super’ app is now available to use in India. Earlier, the app was available to download for free on Google Play and Apple App Store; however, its access was limited to Tata corporate members only. Now, regular users can use the platform, though you must ensure you’re using the latest version of the app. Users will need to provide their mobile number and the OTP to use the app. Tata’s much anticipated Neu app aims to be a one-stop destination for shopping, paying bills, and booking services like flights and hotels. In a way, the platform is similar to Paytm, which offers similar options as well.

What is the Purpose of the Tata Neu App

Tata, in India and globally, owns a plethora of chains, and Neu aims to be a bridge for all those platforms. It essentially means customers can purchase goods from its electronic chain Croma, order medicine from the online platform 1mg, book flight tickets from Air Aisa, and buy apparel from Tata CLiQ and Westside - with this dedicated app. The fate of the standalone apps remains unclear, but Neu could likely offer better deals (for now) to bring more users on board.

Tata Neu explains that customers will earn ‘NeuCoins’ every time they make a purchase, “which can be redeemed for an equal amount of Rs the next time you shop (1 NeuCoin = Rs 1)". The company says, “This guarantees you unlimited freedom to earn anywhere, spend everywhere and maximize your savings". Such offers are also offered by payment apps like Google Play and Paytm to keep users onboard.

Tata Pay

Tata is also launching its UPI-based payment option, Tata Pay. In its Google Play listing, it explains:

Make payments across multiple Tata brand apps, websites and in-store using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI and more.

QR Payments: Scan and pay via QR code at any merchant of your choice. Be it local stores, theatres, chemists or any store, scan every QR code and transact with Tata Pay UPI

All bills in one go: Track and conveniently pay your electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, recharges and more, all in one go.

Instant payments: Send money to a friend, family member or any of your contacts directly to their bank account from your bank account, using Tata Pay UPI

Tata Sons Chairman on Neu App

Speaking over the development, Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran hailed the launch of the app and said the Neu aims to “make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier". The Neu app would also aim to rival popular platforms like Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart.

In a LinkedIn post, he said, “As the Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join."

Tata IPL 2022 and Other ‘Stories’

The Tata Neu app also has a dedicated tab called ‘Stories’ that includes buying guides and stories from IPL. Since Tata became the main sponsor of IPL 2022, it has special videos and articles on IPL teams and players to attract cricket-loving fans. Similarly the platform also offers guides for tech and fashion. Under the ‘Flip the page’ option, users can select between TATA IPL fever, Tech bulletin, Travel diaries, Fashion journal, and Food digest.

