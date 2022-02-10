TCS OmniStore Available on Google Cloud

New Delhi: India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said its AI-powered unified commerce platform, TCS OmniStore, is now available on Google Cloud. TCS OmniStore is a ‘one commerce platform’ for all channels that fulfils the expectation of seamless experiences from digital shoppers, the company said in a statement.

TCS OmniStore is now available on Google cloud, the statement said and added the offering enables retailers to orchestrate integrated multichannel customer journeys and create notable micro-experiences. For instance, it empowers store associates to offer a personalised discount on wish-listed items and help shoppers avoid checkout lines through self or assisted- checkouts on a mobile device.

“Retailers using TCS OmniStore have a 10 per cent boost in sales, a 50 per cent reduction in average checkout time, and a 20-30 per cent reduction in labour hours with seamless operations," it said.

