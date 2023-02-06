Tech Job Cuts 2023: Dell To Cull 6,650 Jobs Amid Market Slowdown

Dell Technologies on Monday said that it will lay off about 6,650 workers globally, becoming the latest technology company to do so, the media reported.

The cuts will include 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

“The company is experiencing market conditions that continue to erode with an uncertain future," Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke, was quoted as saying.

Clarke told employees that previous cost-cutting measures, such as a halt in hiring and travel restrictions, are no longer sufficient.

In addition, the company’s spokesperson said that the department reorganisations, along with the job reductions, are viewed as an opportunity to drive efficiency, according to the report.

Moreover, Dell and other hardware manufacturers have seen a drop in demand following a pandemic-era PC boom.

In 2022, the Indian traditional PC market declined by 11.7 per cent year-over-year (year-over-year) with a shipment of 3.9 million units in the September quarter after eight consecutive quarters of growth, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) report.

HP shipped over 9,40,000 units, and Lenovo overtook Dell for the second position with a strong showing in the consumer segment.

Dell Technologies slipped to the third position as it lost momentum in the consumer segment.

