Tecno Phantom X2 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC: Price, Specs and More

Tecno has released the Phantom X2 5G in India, equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset and a curved AMOLED display. The device is available in Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver color options.

Tecno Phantom X2 Specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a sizable 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities at 45W, charging up to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, as per the company. The Tecno Phantom X2 gets a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with an ultrawide 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, making for a smooth experience.

Being the highlight of the device, with its large triple-camera setup, the Tecno Phantom X2 includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS and a fixed F/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Phantom X2 Price and Availability

Tecno Phantom X2 5G will be available for purchase in India at a price tag of Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. You can buy the phone on Amazon India starting January 9, or pre-order it now.

