Tecno Pop 5 LTE Budget Phone With Dual Cameras Launched in India, Priced at Rs 6299

Affordable smartphone maker Tecno has refreshed its Pop-smartphone series with the new Tecno Pop 5 LTE in India. The new budget phone sports dual cameras at the back and comes with a 6.5-inch screen. The entry-level smartphone is designed for Gen Z customers and aims to deliver an “all-rounder" performance. The company says its “vision is to continue to focus on smartphones that can bring in the best features at industry-disrupting prices." The new Tecno Pop will go on sale on Amazon in three colour options.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Pop 5 LTE sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 480 nits of peak brightness. The front panel has a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. The company claims the screen is bright enough to watch content outdoors. We also get a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for a near bezel-less viewing experience. The chipset details remain unclear, but the phone carries 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go that is designed for budget smartphones. The OS also brings features like Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social, Turbo, Dark themes, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker, and more.

The rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone and we get an 8-megapixel dual-cameras system. The camera app comes bundled with features such as AI Beauty, AI portrait, 1080P video, HDR Filters, 16 AI Scene Detection, 4X Zoom, and Dual Flashlight. The selfie camera is a 5-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. It has a ‘Micro Slit Flashlight’ feature for brighter selfies. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE further gets a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to offer 31 days of standby time, 115 hours of music playback, and 18 hours of calling time. Other notable features include an IPX2 water-resistant build, face unlock, 3.5mm audio jack, and support for 14 regional languages.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE Price in India

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE will be available in three colour options - Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, and Turquoise Cyan. Its sale in India will begin on January 16 for Rs 6,299 via Amazon. Interested buyers can click the Notify Me tab on Amazon from January 12.

