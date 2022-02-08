Tecno Pova 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC And 120Hz Display Launched In India

Tecno is the latest brand to introduce its 5G smartphone in India and it has launched it under the Pova series. The device made its debut in the market in December, but is now coming to the Indian buyers for a price tag of Rs 19,999. Tecno has offered this phone with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, LCD display with high refresh rate and support for extendable virtual RAM.

Tecno has launched Pova 5G smartphone in black colour, and you can buy it via the first sale lined up for February 14 on Amazon. Buyers also get a power bank worth Rs 1,999 with their purchase.

>Tecno Pova 5G Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G sports a large 6.9-inch LCD display with support for Full HD+ resolution at 1080×2460 pixels and 120Hz high refresh rate. The screen features a punch hole cutout which gives you 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and has a DTS-supported speaker as well.

For performance, Pova 5G relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, which brings 5G support to the mid-range device. It has been paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB using the dedicated card slot. Like many other brands, Tecno is also offering 3GB virtual extendable RAM support.

On the imaging front, Pova 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel sensor and an AI sensor. You have a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Pova 5G runs on the HiOS version which is built over Android 11 operating system. The phone’s got a 6000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging through USB Type C interface.

And using the new chipset allows Pova 5G to support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with GLONASS for connectivity. At this price point, Tecno Pova 5G competes with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iQOO Z5 5G and the upcoming Realme 9 Pro.

