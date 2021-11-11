Tecno Spark 8's New Variant With Helio G25 SoC Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9,299

Tecno Mobile has launched a new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 smartphone in India. The new variant comes with 3GB of RAM, which is an upgrade to the entry-level Tecno Spark 8 smartphone launched in September, which had only 2 GB of RAM. However, the new version now only offers 32GB of internal memory compared to the 64GB storage offered by the September version. The latest variant is thinner in its form factor and has a slightly bigger display thanks to the thin bezels. Another addition to the new device is the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is newer compared to the Helio A25 that powered the earlier version of Spark 8. The processor has eight cores and clocked at 2.0GHz. The latest version will also have a new “metal coding" design for a premium feel, according to the manufacturer.

The new version of Tecno Spark 8 is priced at Rs 9,299. The announcement tweet claims that the phone is available in stores. The phone features a 720×1612 display resolution with an aspect ratio of 20:15:9. The display can shoot its brightness to a maximum of 480 nits. The rest of the features including, camera resolution, battery capacity, and colour options remain the same as the September-launched version. Both the phones have 8 megapixels front camera with dual flash, a 16MP dual rear camera with quad flash, and a 5000 mAh battery. Tecno Mobile also claimed that the rear camera has a “Large Aperture Dark Shooting" feature that will use a large aperture (f/1.8) to boost lighting. The phone claims to feature an AI lens to boost detail and enhance clicked pictures. The colour variants will also be the same as the September version - Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan.

Advertisement

The phones come with a three-slot option offering a place for two SIM cards and a microSD card expandable up to 256 GB. Moreover, the phone also features a fingerprint sensor. The charging port is a Micro-USB and there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone has Bluetooth 5.0. The user interface of the phone is handled by Android 11(Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.