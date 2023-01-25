Tecno Spark Go 2023 Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications Here

Transsion Holdings-owned Tecno has launched the budget-oriented Tecno Go Spark in the Indian market. The device gets a large 5000 mAh battery, Type-C charging and also features a dual-camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price in India and Availability

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) is now available in India at a price point of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. The device is offered in a range of colors—including Nebula Purple, Endless Black and Uyuni Blue. Tecno Spark Go 2023 is available at various retail outlets throughout India.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2023 is powered by the Helio A22 chipset—clocked at 2 GHz and runs on HiOS 12.0 operating system—based on Android 12. The device comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

For the optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2023 gets a dual-camera setup—consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary AI lens.The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit, housed in a water drop notch.

For the display, the device gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 480 nits of brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It has a sizeable 5000mAh battery with 10W charging through USB Type-C port, IPX2 rating for sweat resistance, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

