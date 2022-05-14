Expected to fast-track cyber crime cases in India, National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) was inaugurated by union home minister Amit Shah on Hyderabad’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory campus on Saturday.

Shah, too, tweeted about the inauguration event and said he will be addressing a public meeting in Tukkuguda, which is a municipality in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) gave its nod to the establishment of the NCFL for evidentiary purposes in CFSL, Hyderabad, in December last year. On March 22, minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra told the Lok Sabha in a written response: “There are seven CFSL in the country which have dedicated facilities for electronic forensics, including computer and cyber forensics. A state-of-the-art NCFL has been established at CyPAD, Dwarka, New Delhi to provide early-stage cyber forensic assistance to Investigating Officers (IOs) of State/UT Police."

“Further as per available information, cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 28 states/union territories, namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal," the minister noted in the statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.